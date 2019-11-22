A Democrat from Menomonie is the first candidate to announce a run next fall for a Wisconsin Assembly seat representing parts of Dunn and St. Croix counties.
John Rocco Calabrese intends to run for the state’s 29th Assembly District, a seat currently held by Rep. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond. Stafsholt announced Tuesday he will instead run for the state’s 10th Senate District in the November 2020 election.
Calabrese, a Dunn County Board supervisor who challenged Stafsholt in last year’s election, said his candidacy is focused on fixing campaign financing problems, addressing local tax levy limits placed on local government by the state and accountable representation.
“I see a lot of partisan back and forth in Madison, and it seems like there aren’t a lot of independent voices,” Calabrese said.
Calabrese credits the Democratic Party for attempting to address money in politics — which he said is at the core of almost every issue — and it allows him the freedom to craft his own message.
“It doesn’t make sense to me that what’s good for people in New Richmond and Menomonie is the same thing that’s always good for the people in every other town,” he said.
Desires of the people of the 29th Assembly District typically align around clean water, safe roads and good schools, he said. Modern politics has become about the corrupt elite versus the rest of the people, he said, which is why it’s important to Calabrese to address campaign financing issues.
“It’s not very complicated,” Calabrese said, “but all too often, our shared values are drowned out by partisan rancor emanating from Madison, fueled by a corrupt campaign system of legalized bribery.”
Calabrese’s motto is “29 in the 29th,” a reflection of his plan to hold 29 town hall meetings in the district over the course of a year.
“It’s not just an opportunity to hear the concerns of people, it’s an opportunity for the people to hold me accountable,” Calabrese said.
Through his experience in his 2018 campaign Calabrese learned focusing on local politics is key. In his time as a member of the Dunn County Board, which he was appointed to in April, Calabrese learned how state policy affects local issues.
Local governments are forced to cut services, raise taxes and struggle under state restrictions, Calabrese said. He said he will look to lessen the hardships faced by local home health care programs, nursing facilities, rural schools and farmers.
If elected Calabrese said he will take the needs and issues faced by whole district with him to Madison.
“We will not be quiet, and we will not fall in line. We will not be told how to vote or how to legislate by any political party or consultant,” Calabrese said. “We will rattle the doors and the windows. We will set a new example of how things get done. We will shake the system and we will lead the critical return to genuine representation.”
Stafsholt is running next fall to unseat Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, who was elected in a January 2018 special election. Cherie Link, a businesswoman from Somerset, has also registered to run in the November 2020 election for the state’s 10th Senate District. That district includes most of Polk and St. Croix counties, as well as parts of Dunn, Pierce and Burnett counties.