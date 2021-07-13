MADISON — The Democratic Party of Wisconsin this week filed a Federal Election Commission complaint alleging that Republican congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden misused campaign funds to attend the Jan. 6 rally preceding the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Van Orden lost a close race to U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, in 2020 and has declared his candidacy to run against Kind again in 2022 to represent the 3rd Congressional District, which includes Eau Claire.
The complaint alleges Van Orden used funds donated to his campaign to travel to the Save America Rally, which turned violent when protesters stormed the Capitol while the Senate and House of Representatives were confirming Democrat Joe Biden as president of the United States.
Van Orden has said he went to the rally as a citizen but left before attendees stormed the Capitol, although a recent report by The Daily Beast cited social media posts in alleging Van Orden was on the Capitol grounds during the riot. Van Orden has called the report inaccurate.
The Democratic complaint indicates that Van Orden’s self-reported campaign finance filings show his campaign footed the bill of over $4,000 for travel and lodging to Washington, D.C., around Jan. 6.
Federal law allows money raised by campaigns to be used only for campaign-related expenses, and Democrats pointed out that on Jan. 6 Van Orden's 2020 campaign was over and he had not yet launched his current campaign against Kind.
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin called on the FEC to immediately investigate Van Orden’s use of campaign donations.
"Derrick Van Orden not only lied about his involvement in a deadly attack on our democracy, but he appears to have violated federal law by bankrolling his attendance as he stood on the Capitol grounds during the insurrection on his campaign’s dime," state party executive director Nellie Sires said in a news release. "Van Orden’s misconduct is disturbing, unethical, and confirms he’s unfit to represent Wisconsin."
The Van Orden campaign responded with the following statement: "This is a frivolous complaint by a bad faith campaign. Two weeks ago Ron Kind missed votes in Congress so Joe Biden could buy him two scoops of ice cream, and then claimed it was a meeting to talk about vaccination rates to cover it up. Anybody who used to think Ron Kind isn't a typical Washington D.C. politician is being shown otherwise on a nearly daily basis. The lies that Ron Kind and his allies continue to push prove exactly what Derrick has said about entrenched politicians like Ron Kind for the last year: they will do and say anything to keep their power."
Van Orden was referring to Kind voting by proxy while attending a June 28 event in La Crosse with the president.