EAU CLAIRE — Peaceful demonstrations are planned at UW-Eau Claire following racist Snapchat posts allegedly made by a student last week.
The posts, which were made public on social media by other people, were titles of the student’s Snapchat stories. The titles included an emoji reference insinuating the N-word and language about George Floyd, a Black man who was killed last May after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The student’s story was titled “George Floyd’s Breathing Tips,” at one point.
The student did not respond to multiple interview requests from the Leader-Telegram.
Teresa O’Halloran, UW-Eau Claire interim vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion, released a statement Monday noting that “several reports were filed with UW-Eau Claire’s Bias Incident Reporting Team this past weekend regarding racist social media posts by a student.”
O’Halloran said the BIRT team met Monday morning to discuss the incident. BIRT members are now contacting the student who made the Snapchat posts and individuals who reported the posts to the BIRT team, along with offering support to people at the university impacted by the posts.
“Hateful speech is antithetical to our mission as a university and as a community and poses a threat to our ability to provide a safe living, learning and working environment for our students and employees,” O’Halloran’s statement read in part. “We are an educational institution and are working together to create a more inclusive learning community.”
Citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, O’Halloran said the university is unable to release further information on the matter.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the demonstrations, according to student organizers.