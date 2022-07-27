U.S. Rep. Ron Kind's decision to retire from a long career in Congress resulted in a crowded field for Democrats, who will face off in a primary on Aug. 9. Kind has represented Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District in the House of Representatives since 1997.
Deb Baldus McGrath of Menomonie, Rebecca Cooke of Eau Claire, Brad Pfaff of Onalaska and Mark Neumann of La Crosse are contenders for the Democratic nomination. The winner will take on Republican Derrick Van Orden in the general election Nov. 8. Van Orden is running unopposed in the primaries.
The Democratic candidates responded to inquiries from the Leader-Telegram in a question-and-answer format. The following responses were limited to 100 words. Some answers were edited slightly to meet that length.
What do you view as the most pressing challenges we're currently facing in education?
Baldus McGrath: Public schools made me who I am. We need quality resources in every ZIP code, especially rural areas. To address a shortage of teachers and mental health care professionals, I support incentives for this workforce. I will advocate for universal pre-K, high-speed internet access, and loan financing caps to make training and college more affordable. Congress must also fully fund the IDEA Act. I believe community-based health programs should be replicated nationwide, such as the Seal-A-Smile school-based dental program. Every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential through access to an equitable, quality education.
Cooke: Teachers are underpaid and overworked (so) we’re seeing a mass exodus of educators. This leaves us with understaffed districts and also cuts into the quality of public education as a whole. My solution is to offer pay increases and signing bonuses as well as work with state legislators to remove cost of living pay increases and have salaries commensurate with experience in the classroom, negotiated by unions. Solutions to other challenges: increase funding to early childhood education; treat student loans like mortgage rates, offering the opportunity to refinance; and double the value of Pell Grants for low- to moderate-income families.
Neumann: The education and preparation of our children for their transition to adulthood is possibly the most important issue and concern that all parents face in life. There is a political divide at the origin of our education challenges today. Is it better for citizens to fend for themselves as individuals or is it better to fend for our community as a whole? For those who believe in shared community responsibility, the expansion of public education from early childhood to higher education makes the most sense. For those who believe in individualism, vouchers and private education make the most sense.
Pfaff: All too often a child's education is dependent upon the ZIP code they are born into and that's unacceptable. Whether that be because of the challenges of recruiting and retaining quality educators, the lack of broadband in rural communities that make learning in a 21st century much more difficult, or because smaller, less populated communities don't have the tax base of larger, more populous districts, we have to do more to ensure that a child, no matter where they live receives a world-class education.
What specific changes, if any, would you like to see regarding the issue of gun control?
Baldus McGrath: We can reduce gun violence while respecting the rights of responsible gun owners. In the Army and CIA, I was trained to use weapons and operate in the chaos of violence. My family hunts, and I know community safety isn’t in opposition to Wisconsin’s culture. We must invest in proper training for firearms, licensing requirements and safeguards to ensure community safety. We must ban ghost guns because they circumvent existing regulations. I support violent history checks, closing background check loopholes and integrated response systems for incidents, including the Active Shooter Alert Act, which would create an Amber-like alert system.
Cooke: The time for thoughts and prayers is over. We need gun reform now. Our state has a rich heritage of hunting and gamesmanship, but AR-15s don’t belong at deer camp. I’ve been recognized by Moms Demand Action as a candidate of distinction. I think we need to require universal background checks, close the Charleston loophole and enforce red flag laws. When asked if my aim was to take away people’s guns, my response was no. I want people to be responsible, to lawfully obtain and securely store firearms so they don’t fall into the hands of criminals or the mentally ill.
Neumann: We are experiencing a firearm injury epidemic resulting from aggressive, high-powered marketing campaigns that irresponsibly placed profits over people for 20 years. This has resulted in a public health risk for unnecessary death and injury. We talk about common sense firearms regulations, like universal background checks, red flag interventions, and a warfare weapons and ammunitions ban. I favor these, but what proof do we have that they will reduce deaths and injury? We need to pursue scientific study of the risks as they are and then find what will actually work to lower the risks of harm in our communities.
Pfaff: There are common sense solutions here that most Americans and Wisconsinites can agree with. We need to have universal background checks. We need to pass red flag laws so that dangerous individuals seeking access to firearms don't get them. And as much as Republicans say it's a mental health problem, they have underfunded vital mental health programs for decades. We need an all-of-the-above approach to deal with this all important issue.
What is a pressing issue or two facing our region aside from those mentioned earlier?
Baldus McGrath: Wisconsin deserves a path for immediate economic recovery. Small businesses and farms are shuttering, inflation is sky high, and families are struggling. Corporations must redistribute windfall profits. We must invest in our supply chains, and support green energy investments that create economic growth. I’m a champion for women’s reproductive rights and child care because these are economic issues. I’m a mom and gave up my career after an unexpected pregnancy. Reproductive rights are a fundamental freedom, and a personal decision. Without support for child care, pre-K and health care, families are disadvantaged in economic opportunity.
Cooke: (We) did a 19-county district tour to hear the challenges working families are facing. Issues at the top included health care, inflation, affordable housing and child care. We need a representative who is going to take on corporations price-gouging consumers at the pump and the grocery store, not line their pockets with special-interest dollars. We need a leader who is going to expand Medicare to cover vision, dental and hearing. And we need an official who won’t just create jobs, but ensure our communities have child care they can afford to show up to work. That congresswoman is me.
Neumann: The presumed rural vs. urban divide needs to be addressed. I believe that this issue is due to mega-agribusiness corporations that effectively crush smaller farm operations. The squeeze between strictly profit-driven upstream monopoly suppliers and downstream processors crushes smaller farming. The rich traditions, cultural history and social fabric of our rural regions gets sacrificed to enrich Wall Street investment portfolios. It's like an extractive resource mining process. Take the goods out and put nothing back. It's easy to understand the resentment and mistrust that results. We need a fair farm bill that will protect local farmers, not just serve corporations.
Pfaff: There's no doubt that rising costs are hurting families across Wisconsin but particularly in rural Wisconsin, where it may take longer to drive to work or drop your kids off at school. We need to do more to bring costs down, whether that be costs at the pump or at the grocery store. That starts with investing back into our manufacturing sector so that the next supply chain shortage doesn't hit home as hard. And ensuring that we have leaders in Washington that prioritize getting results on these issues, as opposed to fighting the latest partisan battle on cable news.
What, specifically, separates you from the other Democratic candidates running to represent the 3rd Congressional District?
Baldus McGrath: I am not a typical politician; I speak with experienced leadership and a message that resonates with democrat, moderate and independent voters. I have lived the challenges facing working families, and can work across the aisle to grow this region's economy. With a career in service, I will fight for our democratic principles. I'm no stranger to leading in a crisis. I understand federal budgets, the interagency process and the complexities of bargaining. I see climate change, health care costs and economic stagnation threatening our economy. I will never give up fighting for our rights and our fair share.
Cooke: I’m a working-class candidate; I grew up working class and I’m still working class. I’m running a small business, nonprofit and a congressional campaign at the same time. Voters are looking for someone who has stepped off the same sideline to represent them, who has also felt the impact of failed policy. We don’t need more career politicians or elitists, we need fresh, homegrown perspectives who will advocate for small businesses, farmers and union workers. Growing up on a dairy farm, I speak the language of rural Wisconsin and seek to bring together people from both sides of the aisle.
Neumann: I have years of experience as a physician where I learned equanimity, the ability to remain calm in difficult circumstances. I have compassion tested and tempered by caring for a lifetime of families and patients who have experienced suffering in all circumstances of life from birth to the grave. I am collaborative with co-workers and colleagues, and I can achieve consensus when possible and healthy compromise when necessary. I am honest and especially cautious about the dangers of corruption when serving in positions of power. My greatest motivation is to be of service to my community and others.
Pfaff: I am the only candidate in this race that has run against and beaten a Republican and the only one that has a legislative record. Voters can see for themselves how I will work for them in Congress, because I have a record to show for it. Lastly, I have the administrative and policy experience to deliver for Wisconsin on Day One. I've worked for Sen. Herb Kohl and Congressman Ron Kind (both of which have endorsed my candidacy) on agriculture and rural economic development issues for decades and I'm ready to take those bona fides to Washington with me.