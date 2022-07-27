U.S. Rep. Ron Kind's decision to retire from a long career in Congress resulted in a crowded field for Democrats, who will face off in a primary on Aug. 9. Kind has represented Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District in the House of Representatives since 1997.

Deb Baldus McGrath of Menomonie, Rebecca Cooke of Eau Claire, Brad Pfaff of Onalaska and Mark Neumann of La Crosse are contenders for the Democratic nomination. The winner will take on Republican Derrick Van Orden in the general election Nov. 8. Van Orden is running unopposed in the primaries.