MENOMONIE — Lawyers for a Stanley woman accused of killing an Eau Claire man last year must provide more information to the prosecution about an expert opinion.
Ezra J. McCandless, 21, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide-use of a dangerous weapon in the death of Alexander L. Woodworth, 24. She is pleading not guilty.
Authorities found Woodworth dead in a vehicle in the Dunn County town of Spring Brook on March 23, 2018.
McCandless’ attorneys have argued Woodworth attacked McCandless in the car, and she stabbed him in self-defense.
On Friday, prosecutors made a motion to preclude testimony from a Massachusetts psychologist who is to testify regarding the effects of trauma on memory.
Dunn County Judge James Peterson requested the defense provide more detailed information and a summary of facts provided to the psychologist on which he will rely to make his expert opinion. The expert will provide his opinion on whether statements made by McCandless following the incident are consistent with trauma.
The prosecution asked to know more about how the expert will apply science to the case.
The defense also must provide prosecutors with information on whether the expert will testify on only trauma on dates surrounding the incident or of cumulative trauma caused by events in previous years.
One of McCandless’ attorneys, Aaron Nelson, said the defense isn’t required by law to provide this information and said they gave the prosecution proper notice along with video of the expert testifying in previous cases. Memory is relevant to the case, Nelson said, and expert opinion is warranted.
Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Richard DuFour said the expert can’t just speak about how memories are impacted by instances of trauma. He would need to connect his expertise to the case and the prosecution felt the defense wasn’t providing an explanation of why the psychologist is testifying.
Other motions regarding the inclusion of evidence in the upcoming trial were also brought before the judge but they were each tabled for the next hearing, which is scheduled for Oct. 7.
The trial is set to start Oct. 14 and is scheduled to last up to three weeks.