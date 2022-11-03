MADISON – A Kansas company wants to construct a 300-megawatt solar project over 2,000 acres in the Dunn County town of Spring Brook.
Tyr Energy Development Renewables, LLC, of Kansas City, Kansas, filed an application Monday with the Public Service Commission to install 767,504 individual photovoltaic panels on leased land located roughly between CTH C and CTH E.
The project has an estimated value of $292 million which includes a 76-megawatt battery storage facility and an electrical substation, according to the application.
In addition to generating electrical power the project’s owners say it will produce:
More than 325 local construction jobs and 17.5 long-term jobs in the county;
A least 683 construction jobs and 24 long-term jobs in the state.
The project is also expected to generate $700,000 annually in shared utility revenue for the county and $500,000 annually for the town of Spring Brook, Dylan Stickney, TED Renewals development manager said Tuesday.
To date, the Elk Creek project also has about 2,400 acres in the town under a lease agreement, Stickney confirmed, at a rate that’s typically four to five times the rate of cropland rental for agriculture production.
“Our lease provisions are confidential but $900 per acre (annually) is a high average for projects like this thorough the Midwest,” he said.
TED Renewables has been evaluating sites for solar facilities across Wisconsin including the town of Spring Brook, for the past 18 months. What attracted the company to the town foremost was its access to a Xcel’s 345-kilovolt transmission line that extends from Eau Claire to St. Paul, Stickney said.
“Also, the state has transparent, robust regulatory process through the PSC and Dunn County has willing landowners who have been supportive of the project and curious about participating in this site,” he said.
TED Renewables has a vast portfolio of power generating projects and has been an investor, owner and operator of renewable and traditional power generating facilities during the past 20 years.
Elk Creek would be TED’s first Wisconsin project and is currently studying a second site for a similar project, which Stickney declined to disclose.
John Schaefer, Spring Brook’s town chair, said the project has been the talk of the town lately but he hasn’t decided if hosting the solar farm would be in the town’s best interests.
“There’s been some complaints about its appendence. Some people would rather it be located closer to the (Red Cedar) river, where it could be out of sight. Some would rather look at corn,” he said.
Other than issuing driveway permits, the town has little authority over such projects, Schaefer said.
TED Renewables made a presentation a few weeks ago to the town board and plans to schedule an open house, preferably at the town hall before the end of the year, said Anna Mewis, TED’s local representative.
The project’s timetable includes a year to obtain PSC and other necessary approvals with construction slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. The project is scheduled to go into service during the first quarter of 2024.
The battery storage facility and substation will be constructed at about the same time period.
Once completed, the project will have an approximately 7,000-square-foot building to house operations and maintenance, a parking lot for 10 vehicles, a well and septic tank.
TED Renewables anticipates owning and operating the project; however, it may sell it to a utility or another power producer in the future, according to the application.