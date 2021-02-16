WASHINGTON — Developers have withdrawn a proposal to construct a subdivision in the Town of Washington and plan to submit a similar proposal this spring.
The development team also withdrew its preliminary plat proposal, conditional use permit request proposal and planned unit development proposal.
“We are currently working on adjusting some elements of the project along with discussing the project more in-depth with the neighborhood team,” Craig Wurzer wrote in a Feb. 9 letter to Eau Claire County.
Wurzer is part of CDPG Developers, the entity that would carry out the plans to create the subdivision if approved. The four members are Wurzer; Paul Holzinger, Holzinger Holmes; Damian Prince, Chippewa Valley Excavating; and Grady Wold, Trend Stone Surfaces.
In an email to the Leader-Telegram, Wurzer said the developers will likely submit a new proposal in late April or May. If a new proposal is submitted, it will go through the approval process again and be considered by the Washington Town Board, the county Planning and Development Committee and then the County Board.
Regarding potential changes in a new proposal, Wurzer wrote that the development group is “looking at the project as a whole in relation to setbacks, traffic, safe entrances, etc.”
The proposed development, called Orchard Hills subdivision, would be the largest in the history of Eau Claire County if approved. The initial submittal proposed building 117 lots on 234 acres of land located at the northwest corner of Mischler Road and Deerfield Road just south of Eau Claire.
A request to rezone the 234 acres from an agricultural district to a rural home district was previously scheduled to be considered by the Eau Claire County Board at its meeting Wednesday before the developers withdrew it. The Washington Town Board in January unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning request. The following week, the Eau Claire County Planning and Development Committee voted 3-2 to recommend denying the request.
During those meetings, many Washington residents spoke in opposition to the proposed development. They cited concerns with maintaining a rural way of life, preserving farmland, traffic safety, noise pollution, light pollution and environmental impacts as reasons why they did not support the request. More than 200 people have also signed an online petition opposing the development.
Wurzer said the development group plans to explain the proposal to Washington residents and better understand their concerns.
“If there is anything we can do differently to accommodate some of the concerns, we will certainly look at some changes,” Wurzer wrote in an email.