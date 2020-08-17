EAU CLAIRE — Partially in response to recent scrutiny, the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services Board approved a resolution adding a new position to oversee the relationship between department programs and finances during its meeting Monday.
The resolution requests that the position of operations administrator be removed “from the list of positions that are being held open as a result of the bridge plan that was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The position has an annual salary of $65,473 and will be considered by the County Board tonight. If approved by the County Board, the resolution allows DHS to fill the position, which was already included in the department’s 2020 budget before the pandemic, as soon as possible.
Supervisor and DHS board member Katherine Schneider brought the resolution forward. She hopes it can help the department “acknowledge problems and point toward solutions that are both effective and cost effective.”
The operations administrator position is intended to strengthen the department’s processes, particularly the connection between DHS programming and its fiscal unit.
“It’s not that that’s not happening now,” DHS Director Diane Cable said. “It’s that we’re recognizing that there is a need for this to happen at a greater level.”
The position would also ideally lessen the chance of misconduct occurring.
Last week a former DHS employee was charged with nine counts of fraud relating to credit card purchases in DHS between November 2018 and August 2019. Zer Smith is alleged to have used her county credit card for personal purchases and falsified email records related to those purchases.
After the alleged fraud by Smith, DHS “recognized some gaps in internal control processes which have been addressed, in conjunction with County Finance,” according to the resolution.
The legal case against Smith was the latest of multiple notable incidents in DHS this year. It was revealed last week that in the final stages of the DHS 2019 audit, a reconciliation error totaling about $230,00 was found. That amount will be recorded as a loss in the DHS 2020 budget. A $1.29 million DHS reporting error was uncovered in late May, bringing department overages to more than $3 million in 2019. A few days after the error was uncovered, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office began a fact-finding inquiry into DHS financial practices. The inquiry remains open.
DHS board members expressed unanimous support for the resolution adding an operations administrator but said they understood one position won’t solve all of the challenges in a department with over 200 employees.
Supervisor and DHS board chair Colleen Bates expressed worry about DHS employee morale and the public perception of mistrust in the department, and she believes the resolution points DHS in the right direction.
Schneider agreed.
“Let’s do something positive to try to fix issues and get back to doing the great business that Human Services (does),” Schneider said.
Forensic audit resolution
During its meeting Monday, the Finance and Budget Committee by vote of 4-1 passed a resolution authorizing spending up to $100,000 to conduct a forensic audit of DHS. Supervisor Jim Dunning voted against the resolution.
The resolution authorizes the Finance and Budget Committee and the Administration Committee to jointly determine the scope of the forensic audit and select an accounting firm to conduct the forensic audit. The Eau Claire County sheriff, district attorney and treasurer support the resolution. A forensic audit analyzes an organization’s financial records to search for illegal activity.
Supervisor and Finance and Budget Committee member Steve Chilson co-authored the resolution in light of multiple DHS incidences in recent months.
“It is time, as a county, that we become transparent and we own up to what we have going on,” Chilson said. “It is time for answers to be had.”
Supervisor and Finance and Budget Committee member Jerry Wilkie agreed.
“This is essential; we need to do this to clear the air so we can get on with what needs to be done,” Wilkie said.
Wilkie tabled a resolution he brought forth Monday recommending steps to address DHS “mismanagement and fiscal crisis” because he needed more time to finalize the actions in the resolution.
Supervisor and Finance and Budget Committee member Robin Leary said a forensic audit is required for her to have confidence in DHS financial reports. She added that it would be worth spending money to conduct a forensic audit to “restore the trust of the taxpayers.”
‘Same team’
Supervisor and DHS board member Don Mowry said any time theft and fraud occur as alleged against Smith, it is cause for concern. However, he believes the issue has been dealt with and doesn’t rise to the level of spending up to $100,000 on a forensic audit.
Mowry said DHS should not spend its resources on a forensic audit but instead work to better meet the needs of community members dealing with ongoing issues like drug overdoses, foster care and evictions during a pandemic.
Some DHS board members said a forensic audit seems like a duplication of the ongoing sheriff inquiry. During the Finance and Budget Committee meeting, County Board Chair Nick Smiar said he wants to see the results of the sheriff’s inquiry before determining if a forensic audit is needed.
Schneider said it is important to realize that people can in good faith support adding a DHS operations administrator, conducting a forensic audit of DHS or both, because the goal is the same.
“In a way, we are all on the same team because we want our government to be as good as it can be,” Schneider said.
The County Board meets tonight at 7 p.m.