The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services suffered losses of $3.07 million in 2019.
DHS provided final 2019 financial information during the department's board meeting Monday evening. The board accepted the financial statements.
The more than $3 million in losses includes a $1.29 million projection error uncovered last month. Due in part to the error, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office last month began a fact-finding inquiry into DHS financial practices that remains open.
For 2020, DHS Director Diane Cable said the department’s most recent projections involve a best-case scenario of a surplus of about $480,000 and a worst-case scenario of overages of more than $1.5 million.
“We think we’re going to land somewhere in the middle,” Cable said, which would be around $500,000 in losses.
Staff morale
As a precaution against COVID-19, Cable said about 80% of DHS staff are working remotely, including the entire financial department. She said most employees will continue working from home through this December.
Supervisor and DHS board member Sandra McKinney asked if there are oversight safety measures in place since the financial unit is working from home. Cable said managers review all of the fiscal work.
“Everything they do is documented,” Cable said.
McKinney expressed concerns about ways to monitor staff morale during COVID-19, considering all of the remote work. Cable said the department conducts well-being groups and around 50 employees are participating in them. The entire staff also has a check-in every Friday for 15 minutes.
Cable said coronavirus made the department look at “efficiencies,” which resulted in two employees being laid off in late May. Furlough discussions at the county level add to employees’ anxiety.
“We are concerned about how our staff are doing and are really trying to stay on top of where people are at and how they are managing through this time,” Cable said.
Juvenile Detention Center update
Admissions in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center significantly decreased in recent months, mainly because of health precautions against COVID-19.
“Through the first quarter of the year, we were on pace to exceed our 2019 total bed days by approximately 200 days,” an informational memo read. “We are now on pace to have approximately 700 less bed days than 2019.”
This May, 14 people were admitted to the facility, a significant decrease from 34 admissions last May. The detention facility’s average daily population has decreased from 14 people per day last year to nine nine people per day this year. New people admitted are screened for coronavirus before they enter the facility and are screened daily for the first 14 days of their stay.
Other business
DHS deputy director Tom Wirth said the department and City of Eau Claire aim to locate a temporary homeless shelter in the near future by using funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The current homeless shelter is the O’Brien Rink at Hobbs Ice Center. Wirth said the homeless shelter location will likely change in mid- or late July and be the new place through January.