EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services appears to be at an impasse.
What started seven months ago as an inquiry into DHS financial practices has progressed into a criminal investigation that includes a forensic audit. There is no end in sight to the process, though it could continue if the sheriff’s office receives approval from a judge for further investigation.
It is unclear exactly when the inquiry turned into a criminal investigation, but on Dec. 14 Sheriff Ron Cramer said he notified County Administrator Kathryn Schauf, Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King and Eau Claire County outside counsel Rich White that the sheriff’s office has “what we believe to be probable cause of criminal activity” as part of its examination of DHS.
Because the sheriff’s office suspects wrongdoing, the district attorney’s office can bring forth criminal charges if it determines they are warranted. King has declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.
Some details remain hidden, but many aspects related to the investigation are known. An overview of the notable occurrences this year helps clarify what led to a closer look at the department that employs more than 200 people and is charged with caring for the county’s most vulnerable residents.
2017-19: DHS annual operating losses reach more than seven figures in each of these three years and total about $7.5 million. In 2017, losses were $1.9 million. In 2018, overages equaled $2.5 million. The deficit was $3.1 million in 2019. All of those overages were covered by the county’s general fund, its de facto savings account. Those DHS numbers were early cause for concern among some county officials regarding the department’s financial health.
No one explicitly criticized DHS services, many of which it is legally mandated to provide regardless of cost. DHS programs mainly assist vulnerable and low-income residents and may be more urgent than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Criticism of how DHS handles its finances has occurred, though. Some county supervisors have attributed the significant overages to mismanagement and fiscal negligence, but DHS and county officials maintain that the department is enacting cost-mitigation strategies that take time to show results. They have also mentioned increasing difficulties stemming from poverty, substance abuse and mental health challenges during the past several years.
This year appears to show that the mitigation strategies are working, as DHS has losses of about $40,000 through the first 10 months of 2020, a substantial improvement from the previous three years.
May 26: County supervisors are informed of a $1.29 million reimbursement projection error as part of the DHS 2019 budget, bringing annual losses to $3.07 million. County Finance Director Norb Kirk discovered the mistake, which involved a difference in what DHS projected to receive from the state in reconciliation money and what it actually received for Comprehensive Community Services, which assists people with mental health and substance use challenges. DHS Director Diane Cable called it a rare human error in projecting funds that DHS would receive from the state.
May 29: The sheriff’s office begins a fact-finding inquiry into DHS financial practices. Supervisors Mark Beckfield and Steve Chilson, representing what they said was a double-digit number of supervisors who had similar concerns about DHS, spoke with Cramer, who determined there was enough information to warrant a fact-finding inquiry. The inquiry is led by two members of the sheriff’s office and has involved interviews with county employees and DHS service providers.
Beckfield said they went to the sheriff requesting an inquiry “as a last resort” after being notified of the seven-figure reimbursement projection error and previously attempting to have county officials more closely examine DHS.
County Board Chair Nick Smiar said he was not informed of the inquiry request. Smiar has maintained that Beckfield and Chilson acted improperly by speaking to Cramer as representatives of the County Board and requesting the inquiry.
Aug. 10: Kirk informs the Finance and Budget Committee during its meeting that the accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen found a reconciliation error totaling about $230,000 while nearing the end of its 2019 audit of DHS. The entry was recorded in the 2020 budget, adding a six-figure deficit for DHS to deal with this year.
Aug. 11: Zer Yang Xiong Smith, a former DHS employee, makes her initial appearance in court and is charged with four felony counts of fraudulent writings by a corporation officer and five misdemeanor counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. The case is ongoing, and a court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.
Prosecutors said Smith used her county credit card for personal purchases between November 2018 and August 2019 and falsified email records related to those purchases. That included buying and using gift cards intended to be spent toward a county program to assist at-risk youth.
According to the criminal complaint against Smith, she purchased 43 Visa prepaid gift cards each worth $500. DHS records only show receipt or approval of 17 gift cards, potentially leaving $13,000 unannounced for. The criminal complaint also stated that DHS did not keep clear records of Smith’s purchasing activity.
Supervisor Colleen Bates, chair of the DHS Board, conceded the financial errors and criminal charges were a “double whammy” for the department but said employees continued working hard amid challenges during the pandemic.
“We’re holding our breath hoping that we all get through this really difficult time and hoping we can get back to really focusing on the jobs we do well,” Bates said.
Smiar acknowledged the gravity of the allegations against Smith but said they involved a relatively small amount of money.
“I do think the Zer Smith case has been blown out of proportion,” Smiar said. “I’m not making light of it. It shouldn’t have happened. But that’s not Larry Lokken.”
Indeed, Lokken was involved in stealing more than $1 million, while the allegations against Smith appear to involve low five-figure amounts.
Lokken, a former county treasurer, pleaded no contest in 2015 for embezzling taxpayer money with his deputy Kay Onarheim. Charges in the criminal cases against Lokken and Onarheim were linked to money stolen toward the end of their careers, before both retired in 2013. An Eau Claire Police Department investigation showed they took $1.39 million of taxpayers’ money over the course of a dozen years.
Aug. 12: County supervisors request a forensic audit of DHS. A forensic audit analyzes an organization’s financial records specifically to search for illegal activity.
The requests came because of the seven-figure annual losses at DHS from 2017-19, the $1.29 million reimbursement projection error uncovered in May, the $230,000 reconciliation error discovered in August and criminal charges against Smith. At least three supervisors believed those incidents warranted a further examination of the department. Other supervisors, including Smiar, believe there is no basis for a forensic audit and that the separate occurrences combined to form “a perfect storm of three or four errors.”
Beckfield and Chilson proposed a resolution that would require spending up to $100,000 to conduct a forensic audit of DHS. The resolution was supported by Cramer, King and County Treasurer Glenda Lyons.
“I want honesty, I want transparency and I want the facts to come out,” Chilson said. “I’m tired of this nonsense and this dancing around in circles and not getting any answers because we don’t want to have the truth.”
Separately, Supervisor Jerry Wilkie proposed an action item that included conducting a forensic audit of the department; granting Kirk, the county finance director, “authority and responsibility for the DHS financial unit effective immediately;” evaluating internal procedures for handling gift cards; and conducting an in-depth audit into DHS 2019 spending.
Neither of the two resolutions ultimately received County Board approval.
Sept. 15: The County Board postpones voting on a resolution that would have authorized the county to fund a program audit and a forensic audit of DHS at a cost of up to $100,000. A program audit looks at an organization to determine if it is meeting its performance goals. Supervisors voted 19-10 to postpone the vote to October in order to have time to verify where the money for the audits would come from if approved.
During the meeting, several supervisors voiced opposition to the resolution. Supervisor Judy Gatlin said more discussion should occur about the services DHS provides and the challenges the department has faced in recent years.
“How can you put metrics on saving people?” Gatlin said.
Sept. 22: Eau Claire County retains White, former Eau Claire County district attorney who is now in private law practice with Weld Riley, as outside counsel to represent the county and assist the sheriff’s office in its examinations of DHS.
County Corporation Counsel Tim Sullivan said he recommended hiring an outside attorney because he had a conflict of interest. The sheriff’s office and DHS, both of which are county departments, have competing interests in the investigation, meaning Sullivan could not properly advise both departments.
Cramer in November denied White was working with his office.
“We did not ask for his assistance,” Cramer said.
Schauf said the county is paying for White’s services from its Human Resources personnel budget for contracted services and that the county is retaining White on a project-by-project basis. The county was billed $3,900 by Weld Riley for White’s work in September and October. Billing figures for November and December have not been made public yet.
Sept. 23: Cramer informs the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee that his office transferred $100,000 from its overtime account to its investigative services account with the intent of conducting a forensic audit of DHS.
Oct. 6: With Cramer planning to fund a forensic audit, the county board tables the resolution from its Sept. 15 meeting authorizing the county to fund a program audit and a forensic audit of DHS. The level of support for a forensic audit among supervisors was unclear, since the County Board never voted on whether the county should fund a forensic audit.
October: The Sheriff’s Office hires the accounting firm Wipfli to conduct a forensic audit of DHS. Cramer said the forensic audit will likely focus on tax levy money spent by DHS.
The four Wipfli employees conducting the forensic audit are based in Minneapolis. Cramer said he wanted to work with an organization outside of Eau Claire County to eliminate the possibility of financial involvement from local taxpayers with an “ax to grind” against DHS or the county.
Dec. 14: Cramer says the county has largely not cooperated during the first six months of the inquiry that is now a criminal investigation. Cramer said his office has been “stonewalled,” mainly regarding attempts to obtain DHS financial information.
Cramer also mentioned two search warrants that have taken place as part of the investigation. One occurred locally in October, though Cramer declined to elaborate on it. The other involved a company based in Minnesota that Cramer said “worked with and for Eau Claire County” that failed to comply with a records request.
Dec. 15: White updates the County Board on his legal work since being retained by the county about three months earlier. White characterized the ongoing investigation into DHS as highly unusual and an example of government dysfunction. He also said the investigation has created negative public perceptions of DHS, echoing comments from Smiar and others in recent months.
White said the Sheriff’s Office has requested overwhelming amounts of DHS financial documentation that DHS isn’t required to provide without legal basis. If the Sheriff’s Office believes something criminal has occurred, further information regarding those potential crimes should be pursued through the judicial system rather than records requests, White said.
To continue the investigation, Cramer’s office will likely need search warrants and/or subpoenas, which are issued by a judge only if it is determined that probable cause exists.
While the sheriff’s office determines its next step, DHS will continue to provide critical services to area residents, and supervisors, county officials and citizens will watch for subsequent actions in the investigation.
As Chilson said recently, everyone is now “waiting for something to happen.”