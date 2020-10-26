EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services is well within its spending target through the first eight months of the year.
Through August, the latest month for which its finances are available, the department has spent $20.92 million, which is 61.5% of its annual budget. If that spending rate continues for the next four months, DHS spending this year would total $31.38 million, which is 92.3% of the annual budget of about $33.8 million.
The DHS Board received this information during its meeting Monday evening. DHS Director Diane Cable attributed the lower spending levels to fewer expenses because of COVID-19, such as travel, and significant work to decrease overages.
Public comments
Public comments were read during the meeting that related to a recent search of a residence carried out by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office as part of an ongoing DHS inquiry that began in May. Both comments said it was a negative experience for the people who had their residence searched.
Board members expressed dismay about the search and appreciation and support for those impacted.
“I am somewhat taken aback and perturbed that this sort of thing is happening” to local residents, board member Kathleen Clark said.
Board member Dianne Robertson agreed, saying it is hard to hear the story and not have the ability to do anything about it.
“That sucks,” Robertson said. “That’s all I have to say.”
Martha Nieman, county supervisor and DHS Board member, said she wanted to know if the recent search is an isolated incident or if similar occurrences have also happened lately.
Kim Cronk, county supervisor and DHS Board member, thanked the commenters for sharing the story and acknowledged the “bravery that it takes to be able to do that.”
Colleen Bates, county supervisor and DHS Board chair, knows she was not the only person “incensed and moved” by the public comments.
Bates also thanked DHS leadership and personnel “for continuing to do good work” during a challenging period.
Cable shared similar sentiments in her update to the board.
“We have great support and we have opposition,” Cable wrote. “As a department, despite the challenges, we continue to stay dedicated and focused on carrying out our mission and vision.”
Other business
Bates asked how much time is being spent by DHS employees on the ongoing sheriff’s inquiry and the subsequent impact on the department’s productivity and budget. Cable couldn’t provide an exact number but said the inquiry “is having an impact on some areas” because workers are spending time preparing, gathering and analyzing information related to the investigation. Cable also said one insurance provider declined to work with the department “as a result of what’s occurring” but said DHS is attempting to work through that issue with the provider.
The board approved having “continuous improvement workshops” in the coming months related to board responsibilities and further education about the department. Bates said there would likely be four or five workshops, with one per month lasting for 90 minutes at most.
The next DHS meeting is scheduled for Nov. 23.