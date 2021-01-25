EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services continues to show slight losses for 2020, far better numbers than the past few years.
Through November 2020, the department has revenue losses of $1.23 million and spending savings of about $1.15 million, resulting in an overall deficit of just over $80,000. Through November 2019, DHS had losses of $2.74 million.
The three areas that constitute the vast majority of revenue shortage through the first 11 months of last year are intergovernmental grants and aid, which has losses of $415,000; intergovernmental charges for services, which has a deficit of $663,000; and public charges for services, which has overages of $152,000.
Almost all of the savings come from lower expenditures on wages and benefits for DHS employees, mainly from mandatory and voluntary furloughs. The department has $816,000 in savings from wages and $254,000 in payroll benefits savings. There has also been $192,000 in savings on supplies and expenses.
The DHS Board received this information during its meeting Monday. The board also received 2020 year-end financial projections. The department’s annual budget is $34.01 million. It is projected to receive $31.76 million in revenue and anticipated to spend $31.88 million in 2020. That results in total projected losses of around $124,000.
Those numbers are “very, very preliminary,” said Vickie Gardner, DHS fiscal manager.
The next regular DHS Board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 22.