The Eau Claire school district says it is planning welcome events and virtual meetings with students and families at seven elementary schools who will be impacted this fall by boundary changes.
The school board approved the plan to redraw some boundaries in July 2019, impacting Lakeshore, Locust Lane, Longfellow, Northwoods, Roosevelt, Sam Davey and Sherman elementary schools.
Principals at those elementary schools “have been engaging students and families through virtual meetings and other communications,” the district said in a news release. Schools are also planning celebrations for new students in the fall.
The district will continue with the boundary changes as scheduled. Lakeshore Elementary parent Sarah Hendrick asked the board in April to consider delaying the boundary changes by one year “to give students proper time to cope with the pandemic, catch up with their grade level and say goodbye to their teachers, staff and friends.”
Schools superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said in a statement: "While these boundary changes are necessary, we know that they may be difficult for our students and families. Our principals, teachers, counselors and other staff from each school are working to get to know the students and support them in the transition. We want any families who have questions or concerns to contact their child's school principal at any time."
Under the plan, students entering 5th grade in fall 2020 can stay at their school for their final year before entering middle school.
Younger siblings of those 5th graders will also be able to stay at the same school for one year if they wish.
Fourth-grade students can also request to stay at their current elementary school through an alternate school request, the board said in July.
The move is meant to address capacity issues at some north side schools.
The boundary change decision drew criticism from some families last summer, who said new development on the city’s north side would help level out enrollment numbers at strained schools.