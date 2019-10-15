The Eau Claire school district has finalized the sale of the Little Red Elementary school and property, a site on Highway 37 in the town of Brunswick that's been shuttered since 2008, the district said in a press release Tuesday.
The Eau Claire school board voted in September to sell the building and about 12 acres of land to UA Local 434, a plumbers and steamfitters union, for $509,740.
The board also approved the sale of about 22 acres of vacant land at the site to a party known as Martinek-Jereczek for $110,000.
The union purchased the property and land as-is, the district said Tuesday.
The district will be able to store items in the school building for up to one year at no cost.
“We are pleased to announce the sale of the former Little Red Elementary property,” said Mary Ann Hardebeck, Eau Claire schools superintendent, in the press release. “After several months of discussion and consideration, the School Board determined that a sale of the property would be in the best interests of our school district and the students and families we serve.”
The union said in September the property would serve as a training site.
The Martinek-Jereczek party owns property next to Little Red, school board president Eric Torres said in September.
Until this summer, the Little Red property sat in the town of Brunswick, but the Eau Claire city council voted June 11 to annex the property into the city.
Several town of Brunswick residents expressed opposition to the sale in September and October, calling for the board to consider repurposing the building as an environmental site or as an expanded elementary school.