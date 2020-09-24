EAU CLAIRE — Repeated chants of “Cops off Campus” and “Black Lives Matter” rang through the air Thursday at UW-Eau Claire.
More than 100 students gathered on the campus mall during a “Cops Off Campus: Dare to Divest” rally to support seven demands related to campus policing, compensation and education.
Student speakers discussed what they perceive as the many challenges at the university, including sexism and racism. They challenged university administrators to do better, saying many women and students of color don’t feel safe or welcome on campus.
The overarching message involved divesting from police and investing in students. That would mean reallocating money and resources away from the Eau Claire Police Department and using that money for fair labor pay, additional mental health counseling and investing in more anti-bias training and courses.
“Divest in police, and invest in us,” speaker Jacksen Wolff said. “I want you to care. I want you to listen. Listen to our complaints, listen to our cries.”
Organized by Leaders Igniting Transition and VoteMob Eau Claire, two student-led grassroots organizations, the event aimed to raise awareness and support for the seven demands. The event also provided the opportunity for students to register to vote and learn about the voting process in the November election.
The seven demands are: divest from policing, which means dissolving the campus police department and ending connections with local law enforcement and private security; invest in transformative justice, restorative justice, and community care on campus; provide fair compensation for employees, including a $15 per hour minimum wage; pay students who appear in promotional materials, particularly those related to diversity and inclusion; “establish and maintain support for campus hate or bias response teams, including concrete plans for ensuring justice for those impacted;” establish and maintain additional full-time staff positions to recruit and retain marginalized students, faculty, and staff; and implement comprehensive courses and training on power, privilege, anti-racism, violence, consent and oppression.
After the speeches, students presented the demands to the office of UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt.
Wolff said reallocating money from police would create a much more welcoming campus environment.
“Divestment from the police is investment in my identity,” Wolff said. “Divestment is investing in the validity of Black and brown students on this campus.”
Speaker Luke Seidel criticized university administrators, none of whom attended the event.
“Their silence speaks volumes,” Seidel said.
In an email, Warren Anderson, UW-Eau Claire’s vice chancellor for equity, diversity, inclusion and student affairs, said he applauds the students “for taking positive steps to ensure equity for every (Black, indigenous and person of color) and targeted minority population at UW-Eau Claire and across the nation. We are taking a number of proactive steps to build UWEC into the most culturally competent institution possible. Many of these steps include initiatives that the student demands speak to.”
Speaker Kayde Langer, a Red Lake Ojibwe student, said she lost trust in the university after a racist slur and “go back to the rez” was written on her door last September and the person who wrote the message was never found.
Langer said she feels forgotten by the university and said leaders have made campus a place “that is comfortable with white supremacy.“
“It’s been a year, and nothing has happened,” Langer said. “I’ve seen no justice, I’ve felt no peace.”
Organizers said the event Thursday served a precursor for more work to be done going forward. Wolff and Stephanie Hoeksema are campus organizers for Leaders Igniting Transition. Wolff said they came up with the seven demands after doing research this summer, and they believe that the demands are in the best interest of all students. Hoeksema said they don’t have all the answers and are open to discussion about tailoring the demands based on student input.
Hoeksema and Wolff don’t expect the university to adhere to the demands right away, but conversations will begin soon. Even if campus officials are not receptive to the ideas, they will continue working.
“We’re not going to stop,” Hoeksema said.
Attendees wore masks and were physically distant from one another. Gloves, hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes were available.
The UW-Eau Claire Police Department did not respond to a request for comment. Anderson praised the campus police and said administrators have discussed how the police department can further engage with the university.
“Our university police should not be conflated with the departments that have been highlighted for their violations to civil rights,” Anderson wrote. “As members of our university community, our University Police are partners in many ways with numerous university departments. We anticipate that this will continue to grow.”
Anderson said campus police will be part of eventual changes on campus and hopes conversations between students and the police department increase going forward.
“I believe that when students are engaged with University Police, it allows for misconceptions to be cleared up,” Anderson wrote. “We are working incredibly hard to ensure a safe experience for every member of our community. I am sure that there are students that feel unsafe at UWEC. If you are a minority in this country, current threats to social justice can have you feeling as if you do not matter. However, we will continue to address issues of systemic racism, and our university police have to be a part of that progressive change.”
Panel ruling, racial justice center
Hoeksema and Wolff strongly disagreed with a university panel decision Tuesday that ruled five Blugold football players who last year were involved in racist Snapchat messages didn’t violate the UW System code of conduct. The panel also reinstated the players to the football team.
Wolff said the decision shows administrators are complacent with racism.
“Their unwillingness to condemn those actions and serve justice to the students that were mistreated just shows a great representation of how students of color are being brushed off,” Wolff said.
They are encouraged by the newly created UW-Eau Claire Center for Racial and Restorative Justice but said the university must live up to the center’s ideals.
“I want to celebrate good decisions, however I think it’s simply not enough to create a space if you’re not going to create the structures and processes that actually foster the environment that you want,” Hoeksema said. “How can we be the leaders that we claim to be … if we don’t confront and take accountability for our shortcomings in the past?”