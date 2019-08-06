State environmental officials are investigating a spill at a Jackson County frac sand mine that discolored water last weekend in a tributary of the Trempealeau River.
The spill occurred sometime on Saturday at Wisconsin Proppants’ Hixton mine in the town of Curran, about 12 miles northwest of Black River Falls.
It’s not clear how much material was released or if it involved mine wastewater, which can contain high concentrations of toxic metals as well as chemicals used to process sand.
“We know there was a spill event at Wisconsin Proppants,” said Andrew Savagian, spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. “We know it happened. We don’t know the impacts.”
Plant manager Hamilton White referred questions to the DNR.
“I’m really not at liberty to talk about it,” he said. “It’s not a major breach of any kind.”
Town chairman Dwight Swenson, who lives about half a mile from the 670-acre mine, said he found signs of a spill Saturday morning on Curran Coulee Creek and notified the DNR.
Swenson photographed orange-colored water in the creek as well and about 2 miles downstream where it enters the Trempealeau River. He said water levels had receded on Sunday but the water remained discolored.
Swenson said he’d been unable to get information from mine workers.
“I’m concerned for health, safety and welfare. This is all ending up in the Mississippi River,” he said. “If it is a wastewater pond … it’s dangerous stuff.”
Jackson County Board Chairman Ray Ransom said the county is also concerned.
“We want to know what’s going on as much as anyone,” Ransom said.
In May 2018 about 10 million gallons of sludge from a Whitehall mine made its way down the Trempealeau River and into the Mississippi River after workers at Hi-Crush drained a holding pond to rescue a miner whose bulldozer slid into the processing water.
The DNR continues to monitor the environmental impact of that event, which resulted in elevated levels of heavy metals and other contaminants on neighboring farmland and in a Trempealeau River tributary.