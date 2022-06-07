MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking public review and comment on Flambeau Mining Co.'s petition seeking issuance of a certificate of completion of reclamation for the industrial outlot portion of its mining site near Ladysmith in Rusk County.

The DNR is also seeking public comments on its preliminary determination regarding the certificate of completion.

Flambeau Mining Co. was issued a mining permit and other necessary permits to operate an open pit copper mine in early 1991. Ore shipments from the mining site began in 1993 and continued for more than four years. Site reclamation, including backfilling of the pit, was substantially completed by the end of 1999.

The company was later issued a certificate of completion of reclamation for 149 acres of the 181-acre mining site in 2007. The remaining 32 acres, referred to as the industrial outlot, includes an area for which the original reclamation plan was modified to allow alternate uses of the project buildings and adjacent areas. The site includes a DNR Service Center, Xcel Energy's power line maintenance shop and an equestrian trailhead.

The DNR has made a preliminary determination that Flambeau Mining Co. has met its obligations under the approved reclamation plan, as modified in 1998, and that the certificate of completion covering the industrial outlot portion of the mining site should be issued in accordance with applicable laws and rules. In addition, the DNR is proposing to issue a revised mining permit that will delineate the company's ongoing obligations, including site monitoring and maintenance, surface water management, compliance with applicable groundwater standards, annual reporting and financial assurance requirements.

The DNR will host a virtual public hearing via Zoom to receive public comments from 4 to 6 p.m. July 6. Members of the public may also provide in-person testimony at the DNR Ladysmith Service Center, N4103 Highway 27, Ladysmith.

Details for registering to attend and testify at the virtual hearing, along with instructions for submitting written comments and further information regarding the certification of completion process, are available on the DNR’s Reclaimed Flambeau Mine webpage: dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Mines/Flambeau.html.