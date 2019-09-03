The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday it will require hunters in six west-central Wisconsin towns to have their deer tested for chronic wasting disease during the entire nine-day gun deer season from Nov. 23 through Dec.1.
The DNR will also implement mandatory in-person registration for deer harvested during the first Saturday and Sunday of the nine-day gun deer season. Details about requirements of hunters and sampling locations will be released closer to the season.
The agency is requiring CWD testing of adult deer killed during the gun season in a six-township area covering parts of Dunn, Eau Claire and Pepin counties. This includes the towns of Rock Creek, Brunswick, Washington, Albany, Drammen and Pleasant Valley.
Hunters who kill deer in those towns outside the nine-day gun deer season as well as hunters who harvest deer outside those towns during any of the 2019 seasons should continue to use online and phone deer registration options.
The mandatory testing is in response to the recommendations received in July from the Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team for surveillance and management options in response to the detection of CWD in western Eau Claire County. There will also be in-person registration of harvested deer during opening weekend of gun season in the same six-town area. The testing is anticipated for this season only to complete disease surveillance goals carried over from the 2018 season in the region.
The Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team is an ad-hoc advisory team made up of representatives of County Deer Advisory Councils for Eau Claire, Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin and Trempealeau counties. It was formed in response to the CWD-positive wild deer that was discovered in Eau Claire County in March 2018. The purpose of the team is to serve as an advisory body to the department regarding local CWD surveillance and management.
"The approach that we are taking is a prime example of the department working closely with citizens and the hunting community to address the challenges associated with the spread of CWD," DNR Assistant Deputy Secretary Todd Ambs said in a news release. "We must all work together to stop the spread of this deadly disease and are therefore following the citizens' lead in this area."
CWD is a contagious neurological disease of deer, elk and moose that is caused by an abnormal protein called a prion. These prions cause brain degeneration in infected animals and lead to extreme weight loss, abnormal behavior and loss of bodily functions. Testing for CWD can only be performed after the animal's death.
As in previous years, CWD sampling will be offered at various locations throughout the state. Options for CWD sampling include both in-person service as well as self-service options. Hunters are reminded that CWD surveillance efforts focus on testing adult deer, since older deer are more likely to test positive for the disease.
For more information regarding where to take deer for sampling, visit dnr.wi.gov and search keywords "CWD sampling" or contact local DNR wildlife management staff.