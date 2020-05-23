MENOMONIE — A doe that struck and killed by a vehicle Friday evening near Wheeler gave birth to three fawns, after her death, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
The doe was struck on Highway 25.
"The woman that struck the deer went to a near by home for assistance with the fawns," the law enforcement agency wrote on its Facebook page. "The citizens had the fawns wrapped in towels for law enforcement at the home. The home owner provided law enforcement bottles for feeding and the woman that hit the deer was able to provide animal milk supplement from her home. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office cared for and fed the fawns at the office over night. The fawns were later transported to the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release and appear to be in good health."