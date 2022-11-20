Wuethrich Family - Grassland Dairy Center of Excellence 20221117.jpg

Chancellor Maria Gallo shares applause with Trevor Wuethrich, Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., president, during a special gathering Thursday morning in the UW-River Falls Dairy Pilot Plant. Gallo announced that the Wuethrich Family Foundation and Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., of Greenwood have made an additional $475,000 commitment to the project, bringing their total contributions to $1 million. Because of that generosity and decade-long commitment, the dairy plant will now be known as the Wuethrich Family/Grassland Dairy Center of Excellence. Renovation continues with a scheduled launch in spring 2023.

 UW-River Falls contributed photo

RIVER FALLS — Four years and $8 million later, an end to renovations is in sight at the UW-River Falls Dairy Pilot Plant — only, the educational dairy center will go by a new name.

Thanks to a transformational gift of a cumulative $1 million, the Wuethrich Family Foundation and Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., earned naming rights to the facility, the university announced Thursday.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.