Local agencies have collected about 2,500 pounds of unwanted, unused or expired medication as part of the National Drug Take Back initiative.
About 200 pounds of that total was collected Saturday at the biannual drug take back event. The remainder was turned in over the past six months at four alternative disposal locations in Eau Claire County.
Participating in the effort were the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Marshfield Clinic, state Department of Justice and the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention.
The 2,500 pounds of medication will be given to the Department of Justice for proper disposal.
Although the drug take back effort Saturday is a biannual event at Marshfield Clinic, 2116 Craig Road, as well as at the Altoona Police Department, the following four alternative disposal locations are available throughout the year during normal business hours:
• Eau Claire County Courthouse lobby, 721 Oxford Ave.; 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 715-839‐4709.
• Eau Claire County Jail lobby, Second Avenue side of the courthouse; 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year; 715-839‐4709.
• Fall Creek Village Hall, 122 E. Lincoln Ave.; 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 715-877‐2177.
• Augusta City Hall, 145 W. Lincoln St.; 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 715-286‐2555.