MENOMONIE — For nearly 70 years the Willing Workers 4-H Club has met in the same building.
The old schoolhouse near Irvington was home to the Beaver Creek School when first built, but has become a community center for the area.
With increasing safety issues of using a building that was built more than a 100 years ago the time has come to address those concerns.
The Willing Workers — who now own the building and surrounding property after a change in ownership in 2017 — have begun the process of creating a new home for the club.
“We want to try to have that for the next 130 years,” Deric Wolf, a general leader of the club said of a new building. “We want a building there where people can still remember this is where we went to school or this is where we went to 4-H.”
The goal is to replace the clubhouse with a building that closely mirrors the original. It will placed at the same property at the corner of Highways K and D southwest of Menomonie.
The club is two-thirds of the way to reaching its $30,000 fundraising goal so the project can get under way.
The plans for the clubhouse are expected to be finalized this fall and winter so the project can begin in the spring. Completion of the project is anticipated to be done by the summer of 2020. Once the plan is devised and materials are purchased the club leaders and members will take on the building project themselves to save on costs.
Initially the club was looking to lift the building up and create a new foundation but discovered a new building would be a better option.
With the schoolhouse being a fixture to the area and with many having gone to school there back in their childhood, Wolf and fellow general leader Troy Steinmeyer said it was important to have the blessing to replace the building from those in the surrounding community.
Keith Stainer, a former 4-H club member and now club supporter, said it’s important to put the kids first and that means providing a new home for the club when the old home is no longer suitable.
“It’s such a great asset to our community, to our younger group. Our future is there,” Stainer said of a new building.
The club has needed to move monthly meeting to the homes of club members because the school house has been deemed unsafe as a meeting location.
“My mom and dad went to 4-H there. I went to 4-H there,” Steinmeyer said. “Now my kids are going to 4-H there and you sit there and you want it to be that for every generation even after we’re gone that we knew that they would have that available to them.”
The new clubhouse isn’t just for the Willing Workers, but it will also continue to provide as a meeting place for those in the community. Wolf said the new place could be used for a picnic, as a place to hold a graduation party or other community events.
“For us out here, if this was missing it would be the same as in town if the Mabel Tainter disappeared,” Steinmeyer said. “If this school house was not out here on the corner of D and K by Weston and Irvington that would be the same as if the Mabel Tainter, you woke up one morning, and it was gone.”
“We realize it’s a great asset to our community, it really is and we don’t want to lose it,” Stainer said. “It’s here for everybody.”
For information, people can visit the Willing Workers Facebook page or contact club leaders Deric Wolf at 715-556-0021 or Troy Steinmeyer at 920-475-4669. To learn more about the history of the schoolhouse and club contact Keith Steiner at 715-235-5750.