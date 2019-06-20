A Menomonie man accused of fatally shooting another man with a crossbow in December has been bound over for trial in Dunn County.
Richard W. Seehaver, 53, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide — with the modifiers of domestic abuse, repeater and use of a dangerous weapon — in the death of John Likeness, 54.
Judge Rod Smeltzer in February ordered Seehaver to receive treatment at the Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison for at least six months after a state forensics unit doctor had declared him not competent.
However, Seehaver’s case is moving forward after the court heard a new competency report May 24.
Smeltzer bound Seehaver over for trial at a Thursday preliminary hearing. An arraignment has been set for July 16.
Police saw Seehaver wrap his arms around Likeness’ neck in a 15th Street residence in Menomonie Dec. 30, according to a criminal complaint. They found Likeness inside with a crossbow bolt in his chest and a wound on his neck.
Seehaver told law enforcement he “put him out of his misery” and that he had smoked methamphetamine the day before the incident, according to the complaint.
Seehaver is in custody at the Dunn County Jail, according to jail records.