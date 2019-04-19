Dunn County has a tentative agreement to sell 146 acres of land in the town of Colfax to a conservancy group.
The land will eventually be used to extend a Colfax park, a Dunn County supervisor said.
The County Board authorized the sale Wednesday.
The ferry pit property, a county gravel pit that has been exhausted and no longer produces materials, sits next to the town of Colfax’s 10-acre Felland Park.
The town expressed interest in 2017 in expanding the park by buying part or all of the ferry pit property, according to county documents.
The county has reached a tentative verbal agreement with Landmark Conservancy, a Menomonie-based conservation group. Landmark will have the property appraised and pay half of its value, estimated at $146,000, said Gary Seipel, a County Board supervisor and Highway Committee chairman.
The land will be placed into conservancy and eventually deeded to Colfax, Seipel said. “The committee feels the sale of this property to Landmark … is in the best interest of the general public citizenry of Dunn County and in best interest of the citizens of the town of Colfax to develop it as a recreational facility for public use.”
The land will be sold for half its appraised value because it has possible encumbrances, and a grant for the property stipulates the $146,000 price, Seipel said.
While the county included more sale revenue from the property in the 2019 budget, the Highway Committee agreed to make up the difference from its highway fund, Seipel said. The county budget will not be impacted by the half-price sale.
Supervisor Gary Stene praised the move.
“It’ll be there for my lifetime and for many other lifetimes, and I think part of the responsibility of the County Board is to look at these type of things for the residents of our county,” Stene said.