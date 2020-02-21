MENOMONIE — Menomonie business park workers could have a new way to get to their jobs by the end of the year.
With goals to expand its footprint in Menomonie, the Dunn County Transit Commission is looking into two new bus routes. The routes would travel through the Menomonie Industrial Park and Stout Technology and Business Park, transit commission manager Dolly Catlin said in her annual report to the Dunn County Board this week.
The commission is working with the Dunn County Economic Development Corp. following a Commute to Careers grant from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. A survey has been available online and Catlin is working with a consultant to analyze traffic counts and develop routes before beginning the pilot program.
UW-Stout's Career Services has supported the new routes, Catlin said, as it could help students get jobs, internships or work study programs at businesses at those locations.
The Transit Commission is also part of a program that could add two electric buses to its fleet within the next year or two. As part of the Federal Transit Administration's No or Low Vehicle Emission Vehicle Program, Dunn County Transit was announced as a recipient of funds for two battery run buses. More than $470,000 was awarded which will cover costs for buses, training for staff and infrastructure such as a charging station. The grant will cover 85 percent of the costs for the project, Catlin said.
After successful use of battery-operated buses in Duluth, Minn., any concerns of electric buses not functioning in the winter have been resolved, board members heard.
Originally planned for this year, the electric buses will likely not be ready to use until 2021.
The Transit Commission also will be adding new shelters to bus stops this summer. In June or July, nine shelters will be added at eight different stops along the bus routes, Catlin said. The shelters have been ordered and are being assembled.
Ridership has increased for two consecutive years. Catlin reported an almost eight percent increase from 2018 to 2019. In 2019, Dunn County Transit had 133,661 passengers, up from 123,975 in 2018. In 2017 119,275 passengers used county transit.
About 10 percent of riders are non-students, Catlin said, and Supervisor Vaughn Hedlund asked if there were any plans to expand service to other parts of the county. The Transit Commission provides transport service countywide with the help of volunteer drivers who are reimbursed mileage, Catlin said.
Previous routes established that traveled to Eau Claire and Boyceville didn’t get the ridership to maintain the routes.