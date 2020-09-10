A Dunn County woman is among nine state residents appointed to Gov. Tony Evers' People's Maps Commission, a nonpartisan redistricting commission charged with drawing fair, impartial maps based on 2020 U.S. census data.
Evers announced Thursday the members who will serve on the commission, which he created by executive order after his 2020 State of the State Address. Annemarie McClellan of Menomonie was selected to represent western Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District. McClellan, who is retired from a career in manufacturing and clinical research, is co-president of her local chapter of the League of Women Voters and has served as a poll worker and election observer.
In July, Evers announced that a panel of three retired judges — Janine Geske, Joseph Troy and Paul Higginbotham — would review and select commission members to ensure fairness and impartiality in the application process. The nine commission members were selected from a pool of 270 eligible applicants. Under the executive order, commission members cannot be lobbyists, political candidates, state or local officials, or officers or members of the governing body of a political party.
"They won’t answer to any elected officials, candidates or political parties — they're going to be listening to people in every corner of our state to ensure Wisconsin’s next maps will truly belong to the people, not politicians,” Evers said in a news release about commission members.
The commission will hold at least eight hearings across the state to listen to experts and Wisconsinites alike regarding redistricting, why it matters and how it works. Following the release of data from of the 2020 census, the commission will use the information gathered during the public hearing process to prepare maps for the Legislature’s consideration.
Fifty-four of Wisconsin's 72 counties encompassing more than 80% of Wisconsin's population have passed resolutions or referendums supporting nonpartisan redistricting. According to a Marquette University Law School poll, more than 70% of Wisconsinites prefer a nonpartisan commission conduct redistricting, but the Republican-controlled Legislature has so far rejected such proposals.
Due to COVID-19, the commission will host virtual public hearings for each of Wisconsin's congressional districts beginning in October. Agendas and additional details will be announced in advance of meeting dates. The 3rd District hearing will be on Nov. 19.