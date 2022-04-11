James Sedlmayr, assistant chief of the Durand Fire Department and a Chippewa Valley Technical College emergency services instructor, recently was named the 2021 Wisconsin State Firefighters Association Firefighter of the Year.
Photo by Fred Loomis, Wisconsin State Fire Journal
EAU CLAIRE — James Sedlmayr, assistant chief of the Durand Fire Department, recently was named the 2021 Wisconsin State Firefighter Association Firefighter of the Year.
Sedlmayr, 40, a graduate of Chippewa Valley Technical College and an adjunct emergency services instructor for the college since 2018, said he enjoys taking what he’s learned and passing it along to younger generations.
“If I can take what I’ve learned and help these students so they don’t start at a bottom level, they come into their volunteer or career departments with firsthand knowledge of how real firefighting work is done,” Sedlmayr said in a news release from CVTC. “Then I know we’ve completed our tasks and goals of leaving our fire service in a better place than what we found it.”
Mark Schwartz, CVTC Fire & EMS Continuing Education coordinator, is happy about Sedlmayr’s accomplishment.
“James is a solid instructor and is willing to help with classes when needed,” Schwartz said. “As an assistant chief within his fire department, he brings the command knowledge to the classes, which adds another layer of experience.”
Schwartz said it’s important for CVTC to bring in experienced and dedicated professionals to teach up-and-coming emergency services professionals.
As for Sedlmayr, he said he was "blown away" to win the award, which he called "truly an honor."