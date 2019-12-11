DURAND — The former Durand city librarian, who had held the job for 28 years, has been charged with felony theft in a business setting.
Patricia L. Blount, 57, of Durand, who retired as library director on Oct. 21, was charged Tuesday with theft from a business of funds between $10,000 and $100,000.
“In early October of 2019, city staff discovered questionable activity pertaining to accounts of the Durand Community Public Library,” according to a statement from the city of Durand. “Based on this concern, city administration and the library board conducted an immediate review of financial records and subsequently placed the library director, Patti Blount, on administrative leave.”
The Pepin County Sheriff’s Department handled the investigation, and the district attorney’s office is handling the charges. District attorney Jon Seifert didn’t immediately return calls for comment Wednesday. City administrator Scott Rasmussen also didn’t immediately return a call.
Blount is scheduled for an initial appearance in Pepin County Court on Jan. 7.