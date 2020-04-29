DURAND — The Durand librarian has been convicted of stealing money from the city.
Patricia Blount, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft in a business setting in Pepin County Court. Blount will be sentenced July 7.
At her plea hearing, the district attorney’s office indicated Blount will be required to pay $29,000 in restitution, and will be recommending probation, not a jail sentence.
Blount had been the city’s librarian since 1991; she retired on Oct. 21.
"In early October of 2019, city staff discovered questionable activity pertaining to accounts of the Durand Community Public Library," a city release states. "Based on this concern, city administration and the library board conducted an immediate review of financial records and subsequently placed the library director, Patti Blount, on administrative leave."