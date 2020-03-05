The Durand-Arkansaw school district and city of Durand will begin working together on projects in Tarrant Park totaling $3.5 million over the next several years.
The entities came to an agreement Wednesday to renovate the park swimming pool for $2.5 million and construct two softball fields with concession stands and bathrooms at a cost of $1 million. The agreement calls for the city to turn over ownership of the current softball field complex to the school district and $175,000 to help pay for the new fields and facilities. In exchange, the school district will pay $275,000 toward renovating the swimming pool that the city owns and operates.
With the city’s previous commitment of $500,000 toward the pool project, and the school district’s $275,000, the local Save Our Swimming Pool group will be charged with raising the additional $1.75 million needed for the project. The city and school district are making their contributions to the pool contingent upon funds being raised by March 4, 2024.
In a press release, Greg Doverspike, school district administrator, stated that the district was pleased the entities came to a resolution on “projects that will greatly benefit the community for many years to come. This is an example of two government entities working together to fund recreational opportunities for the greater public.”
City Administrator Scott Rasmussen stated that it is “extremely satisfying to all involved when your hard work results in projects with such long-term value for both entities and the people we serve.”