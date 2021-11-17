MADISON — Regional workforce development boards were awarded more than $5.5 million in grants this week from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
The awards, announced by Gov. Tony Evers and DWD, were among $20 million in grants to 11 regions in Wisconsin to help more than 2,300 Wisconsinites as part of the Worker Advancement Initiative. The initiative, announced earlier this year and funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, will serve Wisconsinites whose previous employment has not come back since the COVID-19 pandemic began and those who were not attached to or were not successful in the labor market before to the pandemic.
“We're working hard to make sure Wisconsin rebounds and recovers from the pandemic, but we know part of that work is ensuring workers, families and communities are bouncing back with us,” Evers said in a news release. “Whether through job training or providing quality childcare, affordable housing or accessible transportation, our workforce innovation funds will support folks working to overcome challenges specific to their community and their family and help get workers back in the workforce so we can ensure our state's economic recovery.”
Area grant recipients are:
• West Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, Polk, Barron, Chippewa, Clark, St. Croix, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce and Pepin counties: DWD awarded $2 million to serve 369 participants.
WCWWDB will provide on-the-job training with higher wage subsidies than currently offered by previous programs as well as the academy style trainings, Manufacturing Works and Healthcare Works. Targeted participants will include justice-involved individuals, non-custodial parents, long-term unemployed, tribal members, individuals with disabilities, retired individuals and individuals unable to enter/re-enter the workforce due to limited childcare options. The focus will be on jobs leading to economic self-sufficiency and sustainable wages.
• Western Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Vernon and Crawford counties: DWD awarded $1.5 million to serve 150 participants.
WWWDB will use grant funds to provide paid work experience opportunities, hard and soft skills training in in-demand jobs, on-the-job training opportunities and enhanced supportive services including childcare, housing, transportation and worker stipends. Targeted populations will include justice-involved individuals, tribal members, individuals with disabilities and the unemployed/underemployed. Targeted industries include transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, construction and IT.
• Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Price, Rusk and Taylor counties: DWD awarded $2.3 million to serve 225 participants.
NWWIB's proposal will target justice-involved individuals, non-custodial parents, long-term unemployed individuals, tribal members, individuals with disabilities, individuals with no work history or gaps in employment, new entrants into the workforce ages 17 and older, individuals at or below 200% of the federal poverty level and referred victims of domestic violence and/or sexual assault. Participants will receive the 28-hour Move to Manufacturing curriculum, as well as wraparound services provided through a local staffing agency.
DWD will administer the program through the local workforce development boards in partnership with community-based organizations to provide subsidized employment and skills training opportunities to participants.