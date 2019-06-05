A UW-Eau Claire employee will be among 13 people honored today by Gov. Tony Evers at the 2019 Governor's Service Awards ceremony in Madison.
Khong Meng Her, who has served students in the Eau Claire area for nearly a decade, has been named state AmeriCorps Alumni of the Year.
After completing two AmeriCorps terms as an undergraduate with the Blugold Beginnings program at UW-Eau Claire, he served the Marshfield Clinic after-school program for two years through AmeriCorps and now is associate student services coordinator at UW-Eau Claire.
In that post, Her has been involved in the development and implementation of the Blugold Beginnings AmeriCorps program to engage underserved youth in science, technology, engineering and math. He provides support to 57 AmeriCorps members in the program.
Her, who came to the United States as a refugee at age 3, also has helped to develop a Hmong Living and Learning Community project at UW-Eau Claire and co-founded Hmong Heritage Month on the campus.
The Governor’s Service Awards honor outstanding volunteers, national service participants, programs and AmeriCorps alumni that have helped to address social needs across Wisconsin.