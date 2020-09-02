EAU CLAIRE — In time for the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Eau Claire author Katherine Schneider has written a memoir of seven years of aging and advocating told in blogs.
Titled “Hope of the Crow,” its chapters cover loving, working, praying and playing and include subjects like: “What If Wonder Woman had a Disability,” “Breaking Bubbles” and “Sighted People Are Strange.”
Schneider, a retired clinical psychologist living in Eau Claire with her 10th Seeing Eye dog, has also published a memoir, To the Left of Inspiration: Adventures in Living with Disabilities; a children’s book, Your Treasure Hunt: Disabilities and Finding Your Gold; and a book for seniors, half of whom will develop disabilities: Occupying Aging: Delights, Disabilities and Daily Life.
Schneider also originated the Schneider Family Book Awards for children’s books with disability content through the American Library Association and an award for superior journalism about disability issues through the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. Locally, she started the Access Eau Claire fund through the Eau Claire Community Foundation to help nonprofit organizations work toward full inclusion of people with disabilities.
Schneider sits on the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors.
Hope of the Crow is available from www.wheatmark.com and online outlets. It is available in accessible format from www.bookshare.org.