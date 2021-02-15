EAU CLAIRE – Monday’s arctic temperatures shattered the record for the date as the thermometer dropped to -25 at sunrise.
The old record was set almost 60 years ago, when the temperature bottomed out at -18 in 1963.
Eau Claire hasn’t officially been above zero since last Wednesday, and it might not hit that mark today either. Warmer weather is on the way, though, with double digit highs arriving Tuesday. Temperatures may approach freezing by Sunday.
February is, so far, the coldest on record in Eau Claire with a mean temperature of just 2.3 degrees, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center. While February is never a warm month locally, this one has been unusually chilly.
Oddly, Monday was the first time in the current run of cold weather that the overnight lows actually broke a record.
Monday also marked the first flood outlook released by the National Weather Service’s Twin Cities office, which covers Eau Claire County. The outlook suggested a below-normal flood risk as spring arrives, with normal soil moisture levels and a lower-than-normal snowpack on the ground.