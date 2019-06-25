After decades of offering many of the same sports and activities, the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls YMCAs are now part of the same team.
The Eau Claire YMCA and the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA have officially joined — after 10 months of planning and analysis — to form the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley.
Collectively, the combined organization will serve more than 16,000 members and participants, employ more than 950 people and engage about 550 volunteers with an annual operating budget of $9 million.
The merger will be marked by a ribbon-tying ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday at the pavilion behind the Chippewa Falls YMCA at 630 Miller St. and open houses Friday and Saturday at local YMCA facilities.
“Bringing these two YMCAs together enables us to be more innovative, to create and launch new programs, expand existing programs to additional communities and operate more efficiently,” Eau Claire YMCA executive director Theresa Hillis, who will serve as CEO of the new association, said in a news release. “We will expand our base of volunteers, donors and partners, enabling us to positively impact more children and families.”
Discussions started in August 2018 when staff and volunteers from the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA approached Eau Claire YMCA officials about exploring possible shared services or a consolidation. The boards of directors of both institutions commissioned a task force to evaluate the concept in December 2018.
Late this spring both boards unanimously voted to join as one association, based on the overwhelmingly positive results of the task force’s study.
“The Chippewa Valley Family YMCA is very pleased with this outcome and we look forward to advancing the YMCA’s cause throughout the entire Chippewa Valley,” past board chair Rolly Enderes said in the release.
With nationwide membership, members already were able to use neighboring YMCAs, but Chippewa Falls members previously couldn’t take advantage of membership rates for programming at the Eau Claire Y, such as gymnastics at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center or tennis at the John & Fay Menard Tennis Center.
Staff and volunteers from both organizations already are working together to ensure a smooth transition for members and program participants, Hillis added.
“As we explored the opportunity to bring the two Y’s together, it was evident that we could make a bigger impact working together than we ever could working alone,” said Connie Pedersen, board chair of the Eau Claire Y.
In addition to improving programming by sharing expertise between the two YMCAs, the merger should result in a financially stronger institution, as the facilities take advantage of staffing efficiencies and greater joint purchasing power, said Suzie Slota, director of mission advancement.
“This will help us to be better stewards of the money we receive from our members and donors,” Slota said.
The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, which also operates Camp Manitou on Long Lake near New Auburn, will maintain its headquarters at the Eau Claire location.
The Eau Claire YMCA is 137 years old, and the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA was founded in 1980.
In the United States, the Y is comprised of YMCA of the USA, a national resource office, and 2,700 YMCAs with about 20,000 full-time staff and 600,000 volunteers in 10,000 communities across the country.