Eau Claire County officials reported Monday that the Department of Human Services is working hard to improve its shaky financial position.
During a fiscal review of DHS as part of the latest Eau Claire County Finance and Budget Committee meeting, Supervisor Jerry Wilkie said he didn’t see the department’s financial data trending in the right direction and asked DHS Director Diane Cable for her assessment.
“We are seeing a shift (in the right direction); it isn’t as quick as we’d like to see,” Cable said.
Wilkie also asked if DHS will have broader mitigation efforts to be closer to its projected budget in 2020. Cable said the department would take steps including not filling vacant positions, laying off some staff and reducing spending.
DHS is projected to have about $3.1 million in losses in 2019, including a $1.29 million reimbursement projection error discovered last month. That error was one of the factors that led to the Eau Claire County Sheriff‘s Office opening an inquiry into DHS financial practices on May 29.
Wilkie said he appreciates that the fact-finding inquiry is occurring but knows not everyone feels the same way. He hopes nothing further is found than the information already uncovered but is glad the sheriff’s office is taking a close examination.
“I view this as prudent and an act of transparency,” Wilkie said.
Wilkie, citing budget overages the past few years, expressed his opinion that problems exist in the DHS fiscal unit. He asked County Administrator Kathryn Schauf if she sees a problem in the unit as well.
Schauf said employees have been working hard for a long time to deeply understand and improve processes.
“We’re constantly scanning for problems. We’re constantly looking to learn and to improve our practices and processes,” Schauf said. “I am unable to give you a yes or no answer. Is it perfect? No. Are we working? Yes.”
Other business
The county collected $682,340 in March 2020 sales tax revenue, significantly less than March numbers in the previous three years, which were all between $910,000 and $960,000.
Sales tax revenue makes up about 9% of the county’s overall budget, and County Finance Director Norb Kirk expects the revenue to significantly decrease in April because of COVID-19. Kirk anticipates the county’s total revenue for 2020 will be around $2 million short of its projection, with the majority of those losses coming as a result of significant decreases in sales tax revenue.
Kirk also had a call Monday with Moody’s Investors Service, which gives out bond credit ratings. Last year, Eau Claire County received a bond rating of Aa1, one of the highest possible ratings.
Kirk said Monday’s conversation went “as well as it could have” and that based on the conversation his impression was that the rating will stay the same. He said population growth and a strong local economy are positive indicators. Moody’s will issue a final rating for the county Friday.
During an audit update, it was noted that the county’s unassigned general fund balance decreased from about $10.97 million at the end of the 2018 to around $9.79 million at the end of 2019.