Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eau Claire County Planning and Development Department is experiencing a revenue increase this year.
That was the main message Planning and Development Director Rod Eslinger delivered Tuesday night to the county's Planning and Development Committee.
Eslinger provided preliminary information showing the department’s revenue is slightly better this year than at the same point in 2019. That is because of high volumes of permitting activity and a steady amount of rezoning and redevelopment, he said.
Overall, this year’s revenues are projected to slightly increase from $3.3 million in 2019 to $3.7 million this year. A decrease in expenditures is expected as well, with 2020 estimates at $3.5 million and 2021 projections at $3.3 million
Eslinger anticipates revenue will decrease 8% to $3.3 million in 2021. Tax levy revenues are expected to decrease by about 13%, going from $982,000 this year to $852,000 next year.
To deal with financial issues posed by COVID-19, part of the county’s strategy involves all departments decreasing spending by 5% in 2021, something Eslinger acknowledged is difficult. County employees are already not receiving pay increases this year, and monthly furlough days are likely on the horizon.
He said fewer work hours will result in some services changing, which may entail adjustment time for people on the receiving end of those services.
“I think I’m bringing a responsible budget to the table here while trying to maintain our services,” Eslinger said. “Our services may look different. I’m going to be honest with you.”
The committee also approved a resolution requesting that the State Senate convene into an extraordinary session to address 13 bills related to water that the state Assembly approved. Supervisor Robin Leary acknowledged the resolution had little chance of ultimately resulting in a Senate session, but she said it was worth it for state legislators to consider.
The Assembly passed 13 bills in February to address concerns raised by a state task force on water quality. The bills were forwarded to the Senate, which never voted on them when its final scheduled session was postponed by COVID-19.
The bills account for a total of about $10 million from the state and would, among other things: increase funding by about $3 million for county land conservation staff in Wisconsin; allow landowners to be eligible for grants related to well compensation; create a $1 million “nitrogen optimization pilot program;” create a new state Office of Water Policy; provide $850,000 in assistance to farmers for conservation practices; and spend $1.15 million for testing, mapping of groundwater and educational outreach.
“Long term, the proposed legislation can have significant positive impact on water quality programs which are overseen by the Land Conservation Commission, Groundwater Advisory Committee, and the Board of Health,” a fact sheet from county Land Conservation Manager Gregory Leonard read.