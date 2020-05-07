A group of Eau Claire teachers and educators have raised nearly $13,000 for Feed My People Food Bank, in an effort to ensure their students have access to meals while schools are closed.
In mid-April, the Eau Claire Association of Educators began a campaign with the Eau Claire-based food bank with the goal to raise $2,500, or enough to buy groceries for 10,000 meals, said Brian Wiltgen, a sixth-grade teacher at South Middle School and member of ECAE, in an email.
The fundraiser surpassed the $2,500 goal within 24 hours, and passed a $5,000 goal in three days, Wiltgen said.
While sharing the fundraiser just with schools staff, teachers donated more than $10,000 in one week, he said. As of Thursday, the fundraiser was at $12,826, which will fund enough groceries for more than 40,000 community meals, according to Feed My People's website.
Wiltgen said: "As educators our world was turned upside down at school on Monday, March 16. We knew that we had just that day to be face to face and connect with our students before beginning online learning. It was probably one of the toughest teaching days I have had since starting in ECASD in 1999 ... we also knew that one of the biggest issues could be not having enough food at home for their families."