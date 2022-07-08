EAU CLAIRE— City of Eau Claire officials say the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling will not affect the 2022 elections.
Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-3 on Friday that ballot drop boxes for absentee voting is now prohibited. The ballot drop boxes were implemented in response to public safety concerns from COVID-19 pandemic. However, the city of Eau Claire has not used the ballot drop boxes since April of 2021.
“Our procedures that we’ve been using since the beginning of 2022 are not changing,” Eau Claire City Clerk, Carrie Riepl said
For Eau Claire elections, absentee voters can be mailed ballots with self-addressed envelopes to be sent back to the city clerk. The voter can also drop off ballots at city hall, their poll site or through the in-person absentee ballot drive-through.
The in-person drop-off options require ballots to be returned by the voter.
Riepl said the city decided to apply these changes following the Waukesha County ruling that had been instituted in January of this year by a circuit court judge, banning the use of the drop boxes.
The Waukesha County ruling was eventually appealed because the law was causing voters confusion, as it was set to go into effect in the middle of an election.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling will be put into effect for the August primaries, as well as the fall elections. Still, the process remains the same for Eau Claire voters.
“As far as voters are concerned, if they voted absentee this year it’s the same process,” Riepl said.
The court didn't address whether anyone other than the voter can return his or her own ballot by mail. That means anyone could still collect multiple ballots for voters and, instead of using a drop box, put them in the mail.
Republicans have argued that practice, known as ballot harvesting, is rife with fraud although there has been no evidence of that happening in Wisconsin. Democrats and others argue that many voters, particularly the elderly and disabled, have difficulty returning their ballots without the assistance of others.
Supporters argue drop boxes are a better option than mailing ballots because they go directly to the clerks and can't be lost or delayed in transit.
Twenty-nine other states allow for absentee ballot drop boxes, according to the U.S. Vote Foundation.
The popularity of absentee voting exploded during the pandemic in 2020, with more than 40% of all voters casting mail ballots, a record high. At least 500 drop boxes were set up in more than 430 communities for the election that year, including more than a dozen each in Madison and Milwaukee — the state’s two most heavily Democratic cities.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.