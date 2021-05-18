EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire Transit buses that run on diesel fuel have been phased out for cleaner-running hybrid models in recent years, but now the city is eyeing entirely electric ones in the near future.
The city’s proposed 2022-26 Capital Improvement Plan shows two hybrid buses taking the place of two diesel ones in 2024, but Eau Claire would then buy all-electric models for subsequent replacements.
“We are planning to enter into the electrification of our transit fleet,” city Finance Director Jay Winzenz said during a Tuesday evening work session on the proposed plan.
The shift toward more electric vehicles is part of the city’s efforts to reach the City Council’s goal of Eau Claire running entirely on carbon-neutral energy sources by 2050.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert noted that the city bought two electric riding lawn mowers last year to cut grass at public parks. He asked Winzenz if the city will be replacing more than mowers and buses in the future with vehicles that run on electricity instead of fossil fuels.
The city has numerous pickup trucks in its fleet that could be replaced with electric vehicles in the future, but Winzenz said prices for them would need to drop to fit the city’s budget.
“At least right now electric vehicles come at a premium,” he said.
Cities currently aren’t eligible for the tax credits that individuals get to lower the overall price of buying an electric vehicle, Winzenz said.
But given the rising competition in the motor vehicles industry, Winzenz believes prices will become more affordable in the very near future.
“I think we’re living in exciting times because many manufacturers are investing heavily in electric vehicles,” he said.
As for the kinds of vehicles the city already is transitioning to electric power, they do get funding beyond what’s available from Eau Claire’s own coffers.
The electric mowers were purchased last year with the help of grants from the state Department of Natural Resources.
For their buses, cities apply for federal transit aids that cover 80% of the costs for the vehicles.