MENOMONIE — An Eau Claire man was convicted Monday of stealing valuables, including a Michael Jordan jersey given to the homeowner’s niece through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, from a Dunn County house in 2017.
Ryan J. Weiss, 40, was sentenced Monday to six months in jail and three years of probation after pleading no contest to one count of theft of movable property.
Weiss will serve the jail time at the same time as his six-month jail sentence in a 2014 Dunn County case, where he pleaded no contest to felony bail jumping.
On Nov. 2, 2017, a woman reported two men had stolen property from a house in the town of Rock Creek.
Michael Tenney, who lived with Weiss in Eau Claire, told law enforcement he drove Weiss and a woman to a Dunn County location at night, according to a criminal complaint. Tenney later said Weiss and the woman broke into a house and stole items. Tenney denied stealing anything.
One of the stolen items was a Michael Jordan jersey, according to the complaint. Also stolen were an antique air gun collection, coin collection, .22-caliber rifle, speaker systems, PlayStation 3 and other sports jerseys.
Weiss denied stealing anything from the house, saying he saw Tenney return to their Eau Claire residence with “armloads full of air rifles,” according to the complaint.
Days later, Tenney admitted he had sold several of the stolen air rifles to another woman.
Weiss must report to jail by June 1, with Huber work release privileges, and pay $518 in court costs.
A restitution hearing for Weiss was set for Aug. 1.
Tenney pleaded guilty in October 2018 to theft of movable property-repeater. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years of probation.