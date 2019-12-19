An Eau Claire man will spend four years in prison for stealing a pickup truck and driving it into another vehicle, severely injuring a man.
Police said Byer W. Nevins was also intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Nevins, 24, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of hit and run causing great bodily harm and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Nevins to spend seven years on extended supervision and probation following his release from prison.
Nevins was fined $1,588. He must also pay $6,518 in restitution.
As conditions of supervision and probation, he cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns. He must undergo a mental health evaluation and an alcohol and drug assessment.
According to the criminal complaint:
Nevins and a 14-year-old acquaintance went “car shopping” on Aug. 7 — looking for unlocked cars with keys in them — on Pomona Drive in the town of Washington. They found a Chevy Silverado with the keys inside, and Nevins drove to pick up a 16-year-old friend. The trio then went to Bloomer to switch license plates with another vehicle. Surveillance video from a Bloomer convenience store showed the three stopping to put gas into the truck.
With Nevins driving, the trio returned to Eau Claire and were involved in two hit-and-run incidents reported on the city’s north side. One of those crashes injured a man in his early 70s, breaking his sternum and back when the Silverado rear-ended his Mercury Grand Marquis at about 7:50 a.m. on the North Crossing.
The truck sped away from the crash site, but witnesses then reported seeing it in the vicinity. They told police three people got out of the truck, wiped down the sides and threw a bottle of alcohol into bushes before running away.
Police apprehended Nevins and the teens shortly afterward. When police found Nevins, he was having trouble standing, smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. Officers took him to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for medical clearance and a blood draw to determine his alcohol level.
The juveniles told police that Nevins had been driving the whole time.
Nevins had drunken driving convictions in 2016 and 2018 in Chippewa County, plus other pending cases that required that he not consume alcohol while out on bond. His driving privileges also had been revoked.