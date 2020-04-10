CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man accused of waving a sword and threatening his roommates after smoking meth has been placed on three years of probation.
Demetrio A. Jackson, 41, 320 Putnam Drive, pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court to second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Other charges of possessing meth, resisting an officer, criminal damage to property and domestic abuse were read in and dismissed.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the probation sentence, along with requiring Jackson to pay $1,100 in restitution and fees.
The incident occurred June 8, 2018, in Bloomer, where Jackson was living at the time.
According to the criminal complaint, a person called law enforcement, saying that Jackson had punched several holes in the wall, and he was “swinging a sword around the apartment and had threatened to kill her and the others in the apartment.”
Another person in the apartment told authorities that Jackson had smoked meth the night before. Jackson also had a hatchet and several knives near him.
Officers were able to arrest Jackson, but he resisted as they applied handcuffs. Officers also found a pipe used for smoking meth.