Runners head out from the starting line for the 2021 Eau Claire Marathon. The race was named the best marathon in Wisconsin by RaceRaves.com, the second time it has earned the honor.
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Marathon has been voted the best marathon in Wisconsin by readers of a website dedicated to running.
Raceraves.com polled readers to find the best marathons in each state. Eau Claire’s event came out in top for Wisconsin, ahead of both the Madison and Milwaukee races.
