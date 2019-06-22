A member of the Eau Claire school board has proposed eliminating the 25-cent price of menstrual products in bathrooms at several Eau Claire area schools.
Board treasurer Joe Luginbill said in a Facebook post Friday he has submitted a budget proposal to the district’s Budget Development Committee that would make the products in school bathrooms free.
Students can currently request free menstrual products in school counselors’ offices, but eliminating the fee in school bathrooms would “reduce stigma and shame associated with not having access to menstrual products,” Luginbill said in the proposal.
The move would impact secondary schools: Memorial and North high schools; DeLong, Northstar and South middle schools; and McKinley Charter School.
Luginbill is proposing the policy begin in the 2019-20 school year.
Nearly one in 10 students in the U.S. have left school early or missed school because they did not have access to menstrual products, Luginbill said.
The school board’s next meeting is slated for Monday, July 22.