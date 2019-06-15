The Eau Claire school district will begin its summer meal program on Monday.
The Summer Food Service Program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.
Free breakfasts and lunches will be made available to children 18 and under. People over 18 who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private nonprofit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.
“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” said Joshua Guckenberg, food and nutrition director for the district. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”
Meals will be served at Lakeshore, Longfellow, Manz, Montessori Charter, Putnam Heights, Robbins, Roosevelt and Sherman elementary schools and all middle and high schools in the district.
More information about the program and meal serving times is available by calling 715-852-3021.