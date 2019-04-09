Private developers have until May 3 to submit proposals to build apartments as part of Eau Claire’s future Transit Center.
City initiatives on affordable housing and energy-efficient buildings were part of the request for proposals used to seek out a developer for the project.
Referred to as “workforce housing,” rent for a portion of the units in the building should be affordable to families making 50 percent to 80 percent of Eau Claire County’s median household income. The most recent available census estimates put the median household income in the county at $52,178.
Developers’ proposals also must include design elements that support and promote sustainability to aid the city in its goal of running on 100 percent clean energy by 2050.
The energy efficiency requirement is mandatory for proposals, but the affordable housing portion is listed as “desirable” and will increase the likelihood of a project getting selected.
Proposals also must include an estimate of the finished building’s value, anticipated revenues and expenditures, details on the number of bedrooms included in the project and a schedule of proposed apartment rent prices.
Construction of the housing would happen after the public portion of the project — the Transit Center and associated parking — wraps up. Construction of the public portion of the Transit Center is expected to finish in 2021, according to the request for proposals. A more detailed schedule for the privately developed portion of the project will be part of an agreement between the city and the firm that gets selected to build the apartments.
The new Transit Center will be built at 402 S. Farwell St., replacing the small, temporary building the city has used there since 1984 to serve as a centralized transfer point for city buses.