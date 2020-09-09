EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire was one of eight Wisconsin cities to receive a share of $18 million on public transit grants announced Wednesday.
The grants are part of the second round of State of Wisconsin Transit Capital Assistance Grants made possible through the Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund and will enable the transit systems in Beloit, Wausau, Sheboygan, Madison, Eau Claire, Racine, Green Bay, and La Crosse to purchase a total of 34 public transit buses, Gov. Tony Evers announced. The fund was established from the settlement after Volkswagen violated the federal Clean Air Act.
Eau Claire will receive a grant of $683,200 for one new bus and additional support for the city's transit system.
“Wisconsinites from Beloit to Eau Claire depend on reliable public transit systems for everything from getting to work or school safely, visiting the doctor, and everyday things like grabbing groceries,” Evers said in a news release. “It is not only a more sustainable form of travel, but it is also an economic driver, and this critical investment will support communities across our state.”
A Wisconsin Supreme Court decision earlier this year overturned the governor’s veto authorizing a $10 million grant program for electric vehicle charging station infrastructure. The decision did not affect capital transit grants. The first round of Transit Capital Assistance Grants was competitively awarded in 2019, providing $32 million of Volkswagen funds to 10 communities to replace 58 eligible public transit buses. The state Department of Administration negotiates the final grant amounts and specific bus replacement plans with the local transit systems.