EAU CLAIRE — You never really know what’s going to happen when you create an organization. Success or failure depends on the smallest things. That’s particularly true when what is being founded is a new church.

Enduring takes the right mix of people. Families must be able to get along at least enough to create a sense of belonging and community. Leadership, both clergy and laypeople, have to nurture those relationships. It’s a challenge, and not every congregation makes it.