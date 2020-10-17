EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters was recognized recently in the Wisconsin Policy Forum's 2020 Salute to Local Government awards.
The nonpartisan policy research group presented Peters with its Norman N. Gill Award. Gill, who served as director of the Citizen's Bureau of Milwaukee from 1945 to 1984, and the bureau were labeled the "No. 1 civic watchdog" by the Milwaukee Sentinel in a 1984 story.
"It's a testament to the collaborative, results-oriented leadership style of Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters that area business and community leaders breathed a collective sigh of relief this past spring when he postponed his May retirement until the end of the COVID-19 crisis," the forum wrote. "A city employee since l989, he's developed a well-earned reputation for effective and innovative management."
Peters' retirement will now become official on Wednesday.
The city of New Richmond also was recognized, receiving an honorable mention in the new category for effective response to COVID-19 for its NR Strong campaign.